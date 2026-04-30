Grand jury indicts man after road rage leads to shots fired

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man is facing formal charges after deputies said road rage led to shots being fired last week.

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Jamir Smith, 21, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Thursday on one count each of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, and having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, deputies were called to the area of North Dixie Drive and Harding Avenue for reports of a person firing a gun on April 22.

Authorities were able to quickly identify and locate both vehicles involved, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Several people were detained during the response, and two people were arrested.

After further investigation, one person was released from custody.

Smith remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s scheduled to be in court next week.

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