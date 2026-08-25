Grand jury indicts man for deadly January shooting

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dayton earlier this year is facing formal charges.

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Jamille Henderson, 48, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury today on murder, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

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The charges are connected with the deadly shooting of 48-year-old Julian Vineyard in January.

As previously reported, Vineyard was found shot in a residence in the 1800 block of W. Grand Avenue on Jan. 31.

Vineyard was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.

Witness statements and evidence led police to identify Henderson as the suspect, according to an affidavit and statement of facts initially filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Henderson was arrested last month and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

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