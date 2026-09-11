Grandfather in 16 children abuse case found not competent to stand trial

VINTON COUNTY — The grandfather charged in the child abuse case involving 16 children was found not competent to stand trial on Wednesday.

In an evaluation, it was determined that 73-year-old Gary Siders Sr, was mentally incapable of understanding the proceedings and unable to assist in his own defense, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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The state did not object to his competency hearing findings.

His attorney said he expects Siders Sr.’s case to be dropped next week.

Siders Sr, is one of four family members charged in a child endangerment investigation, which began when 16 children were found living in “deplorable” conditions, according to a previous report.

The children in the home were between 8 months and 18 years old.

Gary Sr., his wife Christina Siders, their son Gary Siders Jr., and his wife Elizabeth Siders were indicted by a grand jury last month on child endangerment charges.

Siders Sr. was indicted on 16 charges, while the three other adults were indicted on 19 charges.

A separate child abuse investigation into Gary Jr. and Elizabeth is what led to the search warrant at the Siders’ home.

Gary Jr. and Elizabeth were also indicted on two counts each of sexual battery and two counts of unlawful conduct with a minor in the initial child sex abuse investigation.

All four Siders family members requested and ordered to undergo competency evaluations.

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