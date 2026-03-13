‘Grandfather’ of 2nd Street Market in Dayton dies

DAYTON — A farmer and market vendor at the 2nd Street Market has passed away.

Russell Garber died on Tuesday, March 10, with his family by his side at Miami Valley Hospital, according to his online obituary.

He was 92.

The 2nd Street Market paid tribute to Garber with a social media post on Thursday.

“It is with deep sadness that the staff at the 2nd Street Market and Five Rivers MetroParks share that the ”grandfather” of the Market, Russell Garber, passed away earlier this week after recent declining health.

“Mr. Garber was a founding vendor at the 2nd Street Market and has been sharing his stories while selling produce/baked goods almost every Saturday without fail since the Market opened 25 years ago.”

“Mr. Garber came from a long line of farmers in Greenville, OH, and has sold at farmers’ markets in the region since the late 1970s.

“We will miss his delicious produce and beautiful flowers, along with his dry sense of humor and sparkling smile. We are all the better for having had Russell Garber in our lives.”

Instead of flowers, the Garber family asked that people support a charity in Russell Garber’s name or donate to the Ohio Farm Bureau, the obituary said.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church at the 4700 block of Clark Station Road in Greenville.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14.

The funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 15.

