Grants to help fund accessibility improvement at Troy playground

TROY — The Troy Board of Park Commissioners has been awarded two grants to fully fund the installation of specialized playground turf at Duke Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The new surfacing complements a $250,000 investment by the city in playground equipment compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and the addition of new sidewalks. These improvements include adaptive swings and interactive activity panels designed to accommodate children of all abilities.

TRENDING STORIES:

The grants from The Troy Foundation and the Upper Valley Medical Center Community Benefit Fund will cover the total cost of the specialized turf.

“Diverse play opportunities for children of all abilities are fundamental to our community’s health and wellness,” Park Superintendent Jeremy Drake said. “The City’s investment in state-of-the-art ADA-accessible playground equipment, combined with this specialized surfacing, will dramatically improve the overall experience at Duke Park and create a space where all Troy and Miami County families and visitors can enjoy recreational experiences together.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group