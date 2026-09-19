Great Lakes gas prices will rise with Ohio at highest risk

Gas prices in the Great Lakes area are expected to increase on Friday, with Ohio identified as the state at the highest risk for a price hike.

Great Lakes gas prices will rise Friday with Ohio at highest risk

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Gas prices in the Great Lakes area are expected to increase on Friday, with Ohio identified as the state at the highest risk for a price hike.

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According to analysis from GasBuddy, ongoing wars overseas serve as a primary factor driving up fuel costs across the region

Patrick DeHann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, issued the warning on social media to drivers across the area.

DeHann noted that international conflicts are pushing prices higher, with fuel costs expected to climb further before any potential drop.

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At a BP gas station on Edwin C. Moses Blvd, regular gasoline was priced at $4.19 per gallon while diesel reached $6.89 per gallon.

Wendell Mackinze, a driver who traveled from Florence, Ky., stopped at the station to take advantage of lower rates compared to his home area.

“It was $4.49 yesterday when I filled up,” Mackinze said regarding prices in Kentucky.

Mackinze said that he actively monitors fuel prices while traveling.

Rising fuel costs are also creating challenges for commercial drivers passing through Ohio.

Malcolm Smith, who was driving from Chicago through Dayton, reported seeing diesel prices near $7 per gallon along his route.

“I can tell you, the highest I’ve been seeing is like about $7.19 a gallon,” Smith said. “I think it was in Columbus, Ohio,” Smith noted that higher fuel costs are reducing profit margins.

“It’s rough,” Smith said. “It’s like it’s doubled from what it was like about a year ago.”

GasBuddy analysts expect prices in the Great Lakes area to increase on Friday before any potential decrease occurs.

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