‘A great thing;’ Neighbors excited about Thai restaurant opening new Miami County location

PIQUA — A popular Thai restaurant will soon open in Miami County.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky spoke with future customers. They call it “a great thing” tonight on News Center 7 at 6.

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Thai 9 confirmed on Sunday, Nov. 15, that its Piqua location will open on Nov. 23, as previously reported.

The Piqua City Council approved a lease agreement with Thai 9 back in July. Citizens said they wanted a restaurant that was local to Piqua.

People peeked through the windows to see how it looked.

This will be Thai 9’s second location in the Miami Valley. Their other is in the Oregon District in Dayton.

Renee Scheumann visits Piqua from St. Paris every other week.

She says that may change once Thai 9 opens.

“I think it’s a great thing because there’s so much normal fare around here. Cheeseburgers, pizza, chicken wings,” she said. “I think that Thai food is going to be really good, or Thai Asian food is going to be a really good switch up for Piqua.”

Scheumann said that she and her husband may start coming to Piqua every week.

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