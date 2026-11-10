Greene Co. man reaches plea deal in deadly crash involving utility worker

GREENE COUNTY — There are new developments for a driver charged after a crash that killed a utility worker.

News Center 7 learned that a plea agreement has been reached and the driver will be sentenced next month.

Timothy Knepple was killed on Upper Bellbrook Road in Sugarcreek Township in May. News Center 7’s John Bedell spent part of his day in Greene County uncovering new information.

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Court documents show there is a plea agreement in place. Joshua Griggs was charged. His attorney said his client agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter.

Griggs’ attorney said a misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide as well as a traffic citation for the crash were dismissed.

The punishment that the defense and prosecutors agreed on was probation.

Knepple was from Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was 25 and working as a contractor for Spectrum when the injuries he suffered during the crash killed him.

In the crash report, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Knepple had his work truck parked on Upper Bellbrook Road for utility pole maintenance. That’s when troopers said Griggs rear-ended the work truck.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Greene Co. man pleads not guilty in connection with death of utility worker

The impact of the crash threw Knepple from the raised bucket of his work truck. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Griggs’s attorney called the crash “an unfortunate accident” when News Center 7 reached out to him for comment.

He also called this “an absolutely devastating and unfortunate situation” with Knepple’s death and said Griggs is very upset about it and is extremely remorseful about the entire situation and wants to close the chapter and start to reconstruct and move on with his life.

The next hearing in Griggs’ case will be his sentencing, which will happen sometime next month. That is when the judge will formally accept the plea agreement and give Griggs his punishment.

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