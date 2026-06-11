Greene County opens cooling centers as temperatures rise

GREENE COUNTY — Some cooling centers will be open today due to the forecasted heat.
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The City of Fairborn posted the locations on social media.
“With temperatures on the rise, it’s important to stay safe and cool,” the city said. “If you need a break from the heat, visit one of Greene County’s Cooling Centers during regular business hours.”
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The cooling center locations are listed below:
- Beavercreek Senior Center, 937-426-6166
- Fairborn Senior Center, 937-878-4141
- Yellow Springs Senior Center, 937-767-5751
- Beavercreek Community Library, 937-352-4001
- Cedarville Community Library, 937-352-4006
- Fairborn Community Library, 937-878-9383
- Jamestown Community Library, 937-352-4005
- Winters-Bellbrook Community Library, 937-352-4004
- Xenia Community Library, 937-352-4000
- Yellow Springs Community Library, 937-352-4003
- John Bryan Community Center, 937-767-7202
The city said that these locations will “provide a comfortable, air-conditioned space” for people to cool off.
Remember to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and check on family members, neighbors, and friends who may need assistance,” the city added.
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