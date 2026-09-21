Greene County parks face closures due to river flooding, debris

GREENE COUNTY — Higher water has some parks off-limits.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Greene County Parks and Recreation maintenance crews are dealing with flooding.

The floodwaters pushed aside a bridge and grass.

“I’ve seen it before where the water was up level with the bridge, so it gets pretty fast and pretty high down through here the way the ground is laid out. So the bridge is just kind of asking for trouble,” Dan Donahue of Xenia said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Donahue said his hikes in this nature preserve are usually drier than his.

But Monday afternoon he didn’t come here to hike, he wanted to see the aftermath of the storm.

“This happens a lot when we get this heavy rain. I used to hike through here a lot, and usually when the weather gets bad I’ll stop in just to check and see what the creek looks like, and the bridge here it’s taken a beating several times,” Donahue said.

Other parks around Greene County experienced some flooding as well.

At the Narrows Reserve, you can see the strong current in the Little Miami River.

“There’s been a lot of debris that’s washed in, log jams, displaced things that have just kind of come up. So there’s a lot of lumber, trees, a lot, a lot to clear to make it safe and passable for people,” Liz Bowen, marketing/PR specialist for Greene County Parks and Trails, said.

Constitution Park and Mill Bridge launch are inaccessible because of flooding.

“We’ll hopefully have it cleared up for the rest of the week and get it going again,” Bowen said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]