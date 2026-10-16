Greene County reports heavy early voting turnout as election nears

GREENE COUNTY — Election Day is a little more than three weeks away.

The latest numbers from Ohio show more than 228,000 Ohioans have voted early.

Nearly 34,000 of those voters have returned a mail-in ballot.

Another almost 195,000 have voted in person at their county board of elections office.

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News Center 7 talked to early voters in Greene County.

“I was doing my voting, so wanted to get that done,” Toya Compton said.

Voters reported long lines.

“Longer than I thought it would be, so it was out the door,” Compton said.

But said they moved quickly.

“I probably spent maybe ten minutes in line,” Compton said.

There were times around lunchtime Friday when we saw the voting machines inside the Board of Elections office in Xenia full.

“It’s just gangbusters right now, we’re just getting just a lot of voters out,” Tracy Smith of Greene County Board of Elections director said.

Greene County elections officials said they’ve had at least 700 voters show up in Xenia each day of early in-person voting so far.

As of lunchtime Friday, Smith told me a little more than 7,500 people have already voted in Greene County.

And two weeks into early voting, Smith says Fridays have been their busiest days.

“Last Friday we did a little over 1,000 ... 1,100 I think is what we ended up with at the end of the day last Friday,” she said.

Voters in Xenia Friday told me Ohio’s governor and senate races brought them to the polls along with decisions on local taxes.

They also said they were happy about the turnout they saw Friday.

You can see the signs for the candidates and issues on the ballot here in Greene County, in front of the board of elections.

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