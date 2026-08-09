Greene County road to be closed for 3 days for culvert replacement

GREENE COUNTY — A Greene County road will be closed starting on Monday and will last for three days for culvert replacement.

The Greene County Engineer’s Office posted on social media that Meredith Road will be closed between State Route 343 and Hilt Road.

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TRENDING STORIES:

The road will closed on Aug. 10 through Aug. 12, weather and equipment permitting.

The detour will be on SR 343 to US 68 to Jackson Road and then onto Moser Road.

Access to all properties on Meredith Road will be maintained at all times.

Travelers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

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