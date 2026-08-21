Greene County roads closed due to flooding damage

GREENE COUNTY — Some roads are still closed after heavy rain flooded streets and homes on Thursday.

A portion of Darst Road in Beavercreek is closed due to flooding damage.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is in Greene County, showing all the roads that have been destroyed due to flooding.

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Crews have spray-painted the word ‘Danger’ on the roadway to warn those who are passing through.

Water washed out the soil underneath a large chunk of Darst Road, and crews won’t be able to start working until next week if the weather allows it.

The Greene County Engineer posted photos on social media and said that they are fortunate that the road didn’t collapse.

As well as, no injuries were reported.

Beavercreek Township Fire Captain Andrew Brewer said, “If you have standing water on the roadway, even if it appears to be a low amount, do not drive through it.”

Brewer said that it only takes a few inches of water for a vehicle to get stuck, creating a significant safety issue.

20 minutes down the road, State Route 725 between Penewit Road and Lower Bellbrook Road is also closed.

Crews have been looking at the damage and are working on a plan to repair it.

Drivers should plan to avoid the areas.

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