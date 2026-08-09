Greene County saves $48,000 by filling salt barn early

Greene County is saving money by topping off its salt supply now, before the winter weather season.

GREENE COUNTY — A local county is getting ahead on winter weather preparations.

The Greene County Engineer posted on social media that salt trucks delivered 1,000 tons of road salt to fill their salt barn.

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The salt barn is now full and has reached maximum capacity at 4,000 tons.

By acting fast and ordering before their contract deadline, the county secured the rate of $72.07 per ton.

The 2026-2027 contract rate increased 67.9 % to $121.03 due to last winter’s harsh winter.

The county said that by topping off their supply now, they saved the taxpayers over $48,000.

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