Greenon High seniors to benefit from new commemorative scholarship

In honor of two teens killed by a drunken driver, a college scholarship has been created in their names.

ENON — In honor of two teens killed by a drunken driver, a college scholarship has been created in their names.

Nevin Vince and Natalie Daly were killed when deputies said Doniell Snow drove up an exit ramp on Interstate 70 and hit three cars. Snow died due to the crash.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talked with one of Nevin’s family friends about how he hopes this scholarship can help bring healing to those who deeply miss him and Natalie.

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Nevin worked at The Last Queen at the time that he and Natalie were killed. One of Nevin’s family friends, Tony Peters, said that when he was thinking about where to hold the fundraiser, he called the owners of The Last Queen, and it was an obvious “yes.”

Peters said, “I’ve been meeting the family up there every month on the anniversary. They eat up there, so like I’ve been coming up every month to try and support.”

Peters is friends with Nevin’s dad, Chris Vince. “Nevin was really into soccer, really into music, and loved going to concerts, and Natalie had an artsy side,” Peters said.

Natalie and Nevin graduated from Greenon High School in 2025, and not even a year later, their lives were cut short.

Deputies said Snow drove the wrong way on Interstate 70, causing the fiery crash, killing himself, Natalie, and Nevin. The crash seriously injured another driver.

“A year later, you know, we thought, what’s something little that we can do to take you know, again, we’re not going to take the hurt away, but what’s something little that we can do to memorialize these two teens,” Peters said.

The Natalie Daly and Nevin Vince Scholarship will be given to a Greenon High School senior. Peters said the details are still in the works. The focus now is to raise money for it.

The event will be held at The Last Queen on Monday. There will be three bands, and Nevin’s dad, Chris, will be playing on stage in all of them.

Peters hopes it brings him peace. “It would be awesome for him to be sitting on stage, looking at all those people, you know, because a lot of people suffer silently, you know what I mean?”

The Last Queen isn’t typically open for business on Monday, but they will be for this fundraiser. It starts at 4pm and ends at 9pm.

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