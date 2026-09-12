Local school employee placed on paid leave after arrest

MIAMISBURG — A school cook is on paid leave after being arrested.

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Shawnya Logan was arrested on Sept. 7 after police said she performed a sex act at Riverfront Park where children were present.

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Logan was charged in Miamisburg Municipal Court with public indecency.

Greenon Local Schools sent News Center 7 the following statement:

“Ms. Logan is employed as a cook in our Food Services Department. Ms. Logan is currently on paid administrative leave while the district reviews and investigates the matter further.”

Logan is no longer in jail but is expected to be in court next month.

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