Greenville man arrested after police find meth in vehicle

GREENVILLE — A man was arrested after officers said they found narcotics in his car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On July 28, Greenville officers stopped a vehicle driven by Raymond Perkins, 51, of Greenville.

During the stop, a K-9 positively alerted to the presence of narcotics.

TRENDING STORIES:

As officers were investigating, they said Perkins tried to interfere.

While searching the vehicle, officers found more than 70 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Perkins was booked in the Darke County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and obstructing official business.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]