Group raises over $150K to support Haitian community in Springfield

Hundreds rally for Springfield’s Haitian community as they face end of Temporary Protection Status

SPRINGFIELD — A community group has raised over $150,000 to support the Haitian community in Springfield.

A group of pastors in Springfield said they noticed the Haitian community was being targeted on a national scale over the past year, so they formed a group called G92.

The group raised and donated thousands of dollars to local organizations to help the Haitian community in the past week.

Carl Ruby is a pastor at Central Christian Church.

He said the goal of the group is to “welcome (Haitians) and to protect them from being deported back to a country where we are convinced their lives will be in danger.”

On Feb. 3, Temporary Protected Status was scheduled to end for Haitians, but a federal judge put a temporary hold on the order.

Last week, the group held an event about immigration reform and family units.

It raised upwards of $150,000, which is going to action groups that work directly with the Haitian community.

“Primarily to the Haitian Support Center, to St Vincent’s, and to ABLE (Advocates for Basic Legal Equality),” Ruby said.

He added that the organizations will likely use the money to provide legal aid to help people apply for asylum.

