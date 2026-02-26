Habitat for Humanity, local school partner to build home

CLARK COUNTY — Some Clark County Career Technology Center students are spending time outside of the classroom making an impact.
Habitat for Humanity and CTC’s partnership gives students hands-on experience building houses and making a difference in their community.
“Going through this school year, I did not expect to do something so big and exciting. I really enjoy being able to help out in my community in ways like this,” Corinna Jackson, junior at CTC, said.
She said building a home from the ground up opened her eyes to a new profession.
“I love hands-on building, and I thought this would be perfect for me. It lets me do what I love, and it lets me express myself in other ways I wouldn’t be able to otherwise,” Jackson said.
When students are done with the home on CTC’s campus, it will be moved into a neighborhood in Clark County.
“I really thought that it’ll take longer, but genuinely within two to three months, we were rocking and rolling,” Jackson said.
