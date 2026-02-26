Habitat for Humanity, local school partner to build home

Some Clark County Career Technology Center students are spending time outside of the classroom making an impact.

Habitat for Humanity and CTC’s partnership gives students hands-on experience building houses and making a difference in their community.

“Going through this school year, I did not expect to do something so big and exciting. I really enjoy being able to help out in my community in ways like this,” Corinna Jackson, junior at CTC, said.

She said building a home from the ground up opened her eyes to a new profession.

“I love hands-on building, and I thought this would be perfect for me. It lets me do what I love, and it lets me express myself in other ways I wouldn’t be able to otherwise,” Jackson said.

When students are done with the home on CTC’s campus, it will be moved into a neighborhood in Clark County.

“I really thought that it’ll take longer, but genuinely within two to three months, we were rocking and rolling,” Jackson said.

