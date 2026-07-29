Haitian community looking at next steps after TPS expires

SPRINGFIELD — The end of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is on the minds of many people in Springfield.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson has the latest information as people want to know what’s next LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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People had several questions for city leaders at Tuesday’s Springfield City Commission meeting, according to a previous report.

In a statement, Mayor Rob Rue talked about TPS ending for Haitians on Monday.

He said he’s not aware of any planned immigration enforcement in the city.

Our news crew spoke to residents about the TPS expiration.

Tina Mueller said that she has no problem with Haitian immigrants being here.

“I fear that I mean I’ve literally just sat and cried. I pray for their safety and our safety. I wish them the very best; we have too many,” she said.

Darla Overholser said that she welcomes deportations.

“There isn’t even places for our people to live. There’s not even jobs for our kids to get, our nephews or whatever, the younger,” she said.

Mayor Rue released this statement on Tuesday:

“As the federal government moves forward with ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for certain Haitian and Syrian nationals, many individuals and families in our community continue to face uncertainty about what comes next.

“Many of those affected have become part of Springfield. They are our neighbors, coworkers, business owners, parents and taxpayers who contribute to our community every day. Immigration policy is the responsibility of the federal government. The City’s responsibility is to provide essential services, maintain public safety and serve everyone in our community fairly and in accordance with the law. We will continue to fulfill that responsibility professionally and consistently.

“This is also a moment for Congress to lead. Many immigrants have spent years working, paying taxes, raising families, and contributing to communities across our country. Under the current legal framework, there is no opportunity for a permanent legislative solution for many of these individuals. That responsibility belongs to Congress.

“As an elected official serving in a nonpartisan role, my commitment is to the citizens of Springfield. I believe it’s important to care about people regardless of their nationality and offer support while following the law. As a country, we can enforce our immigration laws while also recognizing the contributions of individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to working and strengthening their communities.

“I encourage Congress to enact immigration reforms that secure our borders while creating a clear legal pathway for those who have demonstrated through their actions that they want to work, obey the law, pay taxes, and contribute to the United States.

“At the same time, our immigration laws must be enforced. Those who repeatedly violate our laws or choose not to become productive members of society should expect those laws to be applied.

“I encourage everyone to treat one another with dignity and respect. We support every person’s right to peacefully express their views, and we ask that everyone does so lawfully.

“While the City has not received any information from ICE regarding planned enforcement operations in Springfield, our focus remains on maintaining the safety of everyone in our community. City officials will continue to monitor developments and coordinate with our public safety partners as appropriate. The Springfield Police Division will continue to carry out its mission of protecting the community.

“Lasting solutions require leadership. I hope Congress will seize this opportunity to modernize our immigration system in a way that upholds the rule of law, strengthens our economy and reflects the values that have long made the United States strong.”

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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