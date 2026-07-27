Haitian immigrant TPS status ends today in the United States

SPRINGFIELD — Temporary Protected Status for thousands of Haitian immigrants living and working in the United States is expected to end today.

In a statement to CBS, the Department of Homeland Security suggested that immigrants living in the U.S under TPS should self-deport.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak with how the community is helping Haitian immigrants in Springfield.

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Immigration attorney Michael Davis, a senior counsel for Hayes Novick Kohn Immigration, said immigrants under TPS have some options if they want to try and stay in the U.S.

If a person has not been issued a notice to appear before an immigration judge, they could have an employer sponsor them, apply for asylum, or have close relatives with ties to the U.S.

“It could take months, it could be years; there have been in the past significant backlogs of affirmative asylum cases with U.S. Citizenship and immigration services,” said Davis.

Davis said that once a person applies for asylum, they are protected from removal, but there are some guidelines with the application.

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