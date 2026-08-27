Hamilton advances to U.S. semis in Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The Hamilton West Side Little League team continued its winning ways in the Little League World Series on Wednesday.
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Hamilton represents the Great Lakes Region in the 2026 Little League World Series.
They beat the Southeast representative, Alabama, 11-2, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
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Hamilton never trailed Wednesday night.
Jack McAdams put them ahead with a two-run single in the first.
Hamilton scored three times in the fifth. Bob Frazier hit an RBI single, and Parker Osborne’s two-run single increased it to 7-1.
Their next game is this morning when they play Iowa at 9:30 a.m.
The winner advances to the United States championship game on Saturday.
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