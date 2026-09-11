Harrison Township wins $200K grant to demolish seven blighted buildings

HARRISON TWP — Montgomery County commissioners approved nearly $800,000 in revitalization grants to help improve local communities.

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As part of the funding distribution, Harrison Township was awarded nearly $200,000 to clear a blighted property along North Dixie Drive.

The grant funds will cover the demolition of seven aging buildings on the site.

Harrison Township leaders worked with the property owner over the past year to clear the land and prepare the location for future retail and community use.

Julian Mills, the owner of the property along North Dixie Drive, purchased the site five years ago.

“Originally, it was an investment,” Mills said. “When I bought the property, probably about 80% of the property was actually rented out.”

Over the following years, tenants moved away, leaving the seven structures in disrepair.

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Township officials initiated conversations with Mills regarding the condition of the buildings.

Nathan Edwards, economic development administrator for Harrison Township, has spent the past year working with Mills to determine a plan for the property.

“These buildings really have outlived their life,” Edwards said.

He noted the financial hurdles involved in clearing such sites, stating, “It’s very expensive to tear down buildings, especially big ones.”

Township leaders and Mills aim to redevelop the parcel to align with local neighborhood desires.

“We’re looking at the future of North Dixie Drive,” Edwards said. “What do we want? What do we need? Residents are talking about, we want more shopping options. We want a coffee shop. We want a place that we can go and be our third place.”

Mills expressed interest in reshaping the location into a functional public space.

“It’s really cool to take something with such condition and then being able to have the possibility of creating something nice that the community gets to use,” Mills said.

Township leaders hope the project will signal to other developers and commercial operators that the area is open for expanded growth.

“We’re excited about the opportunities to come,” Edwards said.

Environmental testing is currently underway at the property.

Following the completion of testing, officials will begin the bidding process, with demolition expected to start by March.