Harrison Twp. church raises over $30K to help families around the holidays

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Despite rainy weather keeping golfers off the course, Shiloh Church was able to raise $37,000 to help families at Christmas during its 20th Annual Charity Golf Outing.

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The money raised will be distributed to local organizations and programs that help provide Christmas assistance to families in need, according to a spokesperson for Harrison Township.

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The rain cancelled the golf portion of the event, but supporters were still able to gather for dinner, as well as silent and live auctions.

Pastor Jay McMillan, of Shiloh Church, said he’s grateful that supporters still showed up and gave despite the rain.

“To see this continue for 20 years is really special,” McMillan said. “It is only possible because of the generosity of this community. Every sponsor, donation and person who supports the outing helps us reach families at a time of year when that support can mean so much.”

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