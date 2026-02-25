Have you seen him? Area deputies looking for man wanted for multiple felonies

Burglary Warrant Butler County (Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — Have you seen him?

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on multiple felony charges.

Anthony Gene Pratt is wanted on a fifth-degree felony Possession, a fourth-degree felony Burglary, and a fifth-degree felony Theft charge.

Pratt is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

His last known address was 53 Covington Road in Hamilton, Ohio.

Do not approach this individual. If you see him, call 911 or 513-785-1278.

