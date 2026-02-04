Have you seen him? Deputies looking for man wanted for felonious assault

BUTLER COUNTY — Have you seen him?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a felony warrant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies are looking for 37-year-old William Johnson, who is wanted for Felonious Assault, a second-degree Felony.

Johnson is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

His last known address is 7618 Thames Court, West Chester, Ohio 45069.

If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, contact Butler County Warrants Deputy Stewart at 513-785-1278.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group