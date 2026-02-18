Have you seen him? Deputies looking for man wanted on multiple felony charges

BUTLER COUNTY — Have you seen him?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted on multiple felony warrants.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Community grieving, investigation continues after mother killed during apparent home invasion
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lanes closed after semi crash on I-75 SB
- Severe weather threat Thursday
Deputies are looking for 31-year-old Zachary Nicol.
Nicol is wanted on a Weapons Under Disability (third-degree felony) and an Escape (third-degree felony) charge.
He is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Nicol’s last known address was 924 Haverhill Drive in Hamilton, Ohio, 45013.
If spotted, do not approach him. Call 911 or 513-785-1278.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group