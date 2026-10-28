Have you seen him? Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Huber Heights man

HUBER HEIGHTS — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for a Huber Heights man on Wednesday.

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The Huber Heights Police Department issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert statewide for 75-year-old Ronald Thien.

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On October 26, at 6:57 p.m., Thien walked away from his residence on Wendy Sue Street and did not return.

The man suffers from medical issues, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Thien is a 75-year-old white male, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 161 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue-gray thermal shirt, blue jeans, blue slippers, and using a walker.

If you see Thien, call or dial 911. You can also contact the Huber Heights Police Department at 937-233-1565.

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