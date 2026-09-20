Have you seen him? Local sheriff’s office looking for endangered missing adult

The Clark County Sheriff's Office issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert statewide for 78-year-old Gerald Walters.

CLARK COUNTY — Have you seen him?

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The Clark County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered missing adult alert statewide for a 78-year-old man who left his home to go to a friend’s home but never reached his destination.

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The sheriff’s office is looking for 78-year-old Gerald Walters.

Walters drove away from his home to go to a friend’s home, but never made it to his destination and hasn’t returned home. Law Enforcement is concerned for his safety.

The incident took place on Old Springfield Road in the city of South Charleston.

Walters is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 298 pounds.

He suffers from memory loss and was last seen wearing blue and red plaid pajamas and a black shirt.

The vehicle involved is a red 2014 Ford Explorer with Ohio license plate number HHB 3509.

Call or dial 911 if you see Walters or the vehicle. You can also contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office directly at 937-328-2560.

Missing Adult Alert Clark County The vehicle involved is a red 2014 Ford Explorer with OH plate number HHB 3509. The vehicle shown in the picture is not the vehicle involved.

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