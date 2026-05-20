Have you seen him? Man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

BUTLER COUNTY — Have you seen him?

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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

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Jerry Stout, 52, was originally charged with Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles and Gross Sexual Imposition.

He is currently wanted for Failure to Register, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stout is 5 ft 8 and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

His last known address is 2999 Carmody, Middletown.

If you see him, call 911 or Butler County Warrants Deputy Stewart at 513-785-1278.

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