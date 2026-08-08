Hazmat responds after ‘highly flammable’ film releases gas at Springfield museum

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters and hazmat responded to Springfield on Friday.

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Firefighters and the Clark County Hazardous Materials Team responded to the Clark County Heritage Center at the 100 block of S. Fountain Avenue, according to a city of Springfield spokesperson.

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Crews discovered that a significantly deteriorated cellulose nitrate film was releasing gas associated with its decomposition.

HazMat crews safely removed the material from the building and secured it in a designated containment area.

“Cellulose nitrate film is highly flammable and can release hazardous vapors as it deteriorates,” said the spokesperson. “The incident was managed with an abundance of caution due to the unstable and combustible nature of the material.”

They tested the building’s air and made sure it was safe.

No injuries were reported.

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