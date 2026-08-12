‘He deserves to be back with his mama;’ Dog reunited with owner after 7 years

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman from Texas flew to the Miami Valley to reunite with her lost dog after seven years.
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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson was there when the two reunited. Hear from the man who found the dog on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.
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A riverside man told News Center 7 that the dog walked up to him on a job site.
After a visit to the vet, he learned the dog had an owner.
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