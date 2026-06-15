‘He was my everything;’ Fiancée of bicyclist killed in Riverside hit-and-run speaks out

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Andrew Shipp, 36.

‘He was my everything;’ Fiancée of bicyclist killed in Riverside hit-and-run speaks out

RIVERSIDE — The fiancée of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Riverside is speaking out.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Andrew Shipp, 36.

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“It’s hard. I can’t even think about living without him. And right now I have to do it. Like I’m just taking it like day by day from second by second,” Alycen Payne said.

Payne said the two were engaged.

“He was my everything. He took care of me. He made sure I was financially good. He’s always been that hand that kept me steady,” Payne said.

Payne said Shipp was running an errand, picking up medication for her dog.

Shipp was supposed to get the medicine and bring it back, but he never returned.

So, Payne went to check on him.

“And on the way there, I see his headlight on the ground. Sorry. And then, across the street, his bookbag was broken, both straps on the ground, and I look up a little bit more and right there he was lying in the middle of the field. Gone,” Payne said.

Payne called 911, but there was nothing the medics could do to save him.

As previously reported, Shipp died near the intersection of Brandt Pike and Pleasant Valley Avenue.

A driver hit him while he was riding his bike around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, and kept driving.

“Were able to find a make and model and a vehicle color,” Riverside Police Department Detective Adam Todd said.

Riverside police said evidence from the scene gave them that information, which they paired with Flock license plate cameras to find what officers called their suspect vehicle.

Police said they’ve interviewed the person who was driving that car.

“Yes, we did get an account of his whereabouts and what was going on at that time from him,” Todd said.

Riverside police said they plan to have the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office review this case for possible charges.

But as of now, no one has been charged.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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