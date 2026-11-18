Head Start teachers may miss out on raises as federal pay mandate is rescinded

DAYTON — Head Start teachers and staff may not get raises since a federal mandate on program pay scales is being rescinded.

News Center 7’s Cody Butler said Head Start programs are disappointed in the decision.

Head Start programs had until 2031 to raise pay and increase benefits for teachers and staff. The problem is the Biden-era rule didn’t come with extra money to cover the cost.

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Berta Velilla, CEO of Miami Valley Child Development Centers, said, “It’s certainly disappointing.”

Head Start is a federal program created in the 60s to support children and families living in poverty.

“It’s been a very tumultuous time for Head Start,” Velilla said. She runs Head Start in Montgomery, Clark, and Madison counties.

She’s very disappointed the federal government is revoking the requirement to raise pay.

“A very positive effort in the right direction of compensating Head Start teachers with the salaries and the compensation that they deserve,” Velilla said.

The federal agency that runs Head Start, the Administration for Children and Families, said getting rid of the mandate will save the program more than $2 billion in the future.

Velilla said she’s looking at ways to keep giving raises mostly to make sure Head Start classrooms are staffed across the valley.

“There is already a workforce shortage when it comes to educators and when it comes to early childhood educators. We are struggling and being challenged in finding professionals,” Velilla said.

The rollback doesn’t officially happen until January 15. The Miami Valley Child Development Centers said it is getting money from several different sources, such as foundations, so they don’t rely heavily on the federal government.

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