Health officials declare measles outbreak for 2 Ohio counties

FILE PHOTO: Measles cases in the U.S. have surpassed the number of cases from last year.

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) declared a measles outbreak on Thursday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

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There are currently three cases in Ashtabula County and one in Tuscarawas County, according to ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff.

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The individuals affected have not been vaccinated, WOIO-19 reported.

Local and state health departments are working to identify and notify anyone who might have been exposed.

As previously reported, people with weakened immune systems may take longer to experience symptoms.

In 2026, there have been 15 measles cases in Ohio.

Outbreaks were declared in Cuyahoga County in January and Franklin County in February, WOIO-19 reported.

The state saw 45 measles cases in 2025, seven in 2024 and one in 2023.

“It’s unfortunate that these outbreaks have become more common in Ohio over the past few years, because this disease is preventable... This serves to emphasize the importance of being fully vaccinated. I strongly encourage you to protect yourselves and your children by getting vaccinated,” Vanderhoff said.

Anyone who is looking to get tested should contact their healthcare provider. Do not arrive at the facility without calling ahead if measles is suspected.

The Ohio Department of Health provided the following tips on how to spot symptoms of measles and how to protect yourself:

Measles is extremely contagious and can spread to others through coughing and sneezing. It can be brought into Ohio by individuals who travel to places where measles is spreading. If people are not protected against the disease, nine out of 10 people who are exposed will become ill.

The measles vaccine (called MMR as it protects against measles, mumps and rubella) is safe and effective at preventing measles. Two doses of MMR are 97% effective against measles. If you are up to date on the measles vaccine, the risk of getting sick is extremely low.

The measles virus can live for up to two hours in the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch an infected surface and then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected. People infected with measles can spread it to others from four days before through four days after a rash appears.

Measles symptoms include a rash, high fever, runny nose, cough, loss of appetite, and red, watery eyes. The rash usually lasts 5-6 days and begins at the hairline, moves to the face and upper neck, and proceeds down the body. Diarrhea and ear infections are common complications of measles. More severe complications may also occur.

Complications from measles are more common among children younger than 5 years of age, adults older than 20 years of age, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems. As many as one out of every 20 children with measles gets pneumonia, the most common cause of death from measles in youth.

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