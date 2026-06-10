Heat advisory in effect for parts of the Valley

Millions facing heat wave, humidity across US days before official start of summer

DAYTON — A Heat Advisory is in effect for Mercer and Auglaize counties until 8 PM Wednesday.

Actual temperatures are forecast to rise into the upper 80s and low 90s, but the number that matters is the heat index.

Heat Advisory

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When sunshine and humidity are factored into the actual temperature, it will feel like we’re nearing 100 degrees.

Unfortunately, this will be the case again tomorrow.

A few things to remember.

Drink water to stay hydrated. Limit your time outdoors. Dress in light colored and loose-fitting clothing. Check on your pets and neighbors.

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A cold front will slide through the Valley Friday morning, but you’ll notice the benefits of the front Saturday.

Much cooler and drier air is expected just in time for the weekend.

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