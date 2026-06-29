A heat advisory is in effect until Thursday night

The first heat wave of the summer in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Our first, long duration heat wave of the summer is here. Here’s what it means for you and your plans heading into the 4th of July. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

A heat advisory means feels like temperatures can reach up to 105 degrees until Thursday night.

Storm Center 7’s Ryan Marando will have the latest on the extreme heat tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00 and 11:00.

The heat could continue into the Independence Day weekend as the tropical humidity will still be around. A few storm chances are possible both days this weekend, but it shouldn’t be a washout.

The first heat wave of the summer in the Miami Valley

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We also don’t get any relief from this heat overnight. Low temperatures remain very warm and muggy in the mid to low 70s.

The first heat wave of the summer in the Miami Valley

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Here’s some key takeaways to keep informed about the high heat:

The first heat wave of the summer in the Miami Valley

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