Heat builds starting Sunday

DAYTON — Good afternoon to you on this Saturday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here on what has been a great day in the weather department. Pleasant weather greeted us to start the weekend with seasonable temperatures and a good amount of sunshine. Summer is not over, and the upcoming pattern reflects that.

Tonight

Tonight will be one of the more relatively comfortable nights for a while. Some passing clouds will move on by with no threat for rain. Lows will be near 65 by Sunday morning.

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Sunday features a warmer and more humid day. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s and dewpoints between 65 and 70 degrees will drive the feels like temperatures into the lower 90s.

Sunday

The heat will keep building into next week with 90s likely for Monday through at least Thursday, and with higher humidity we will find a heat index flirting with triple digits by midweek.

Heat Index

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There are signals for the heat to break down a bit towards the end of the week. However, timing those changes presents lower confidence. Rain chances for Thursday through Saturday are just 20 percent each day right now.

Late Week

I will be watching to see if temperatures need adjusted upward if the next rain chances get delays, which can happen in these patterns.

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