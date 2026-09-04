Heat wave persists until strong storms move through

DAYTON — It’s official, the Dayton International Airport has reported 90 plus degrees three days in a row. September first and second, thermometers read 93 degrees and yesterday 94 degrees.

High temperatures will once again rise into the 90s and feels like temperatures will rise into the triple digits.

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Futurecast

Patiently we wait for the cold front to break the ridge of high pressure. This will bring the poential for stronger storms once again today and Saturday. Storm chances are isolated at best. One or two storms may fire after 2 PM Friday and again around the same time Saturday, lingering until around midnight.

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SPC Outlook

The Storm Prediction Center has the Miami Valley under a level 1 and level 2 for severe storms. The level 2 area is highlighted in yellow. This indicates where storms are most likely and where a few may become severe.

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