Heather Pippen pleads guilty to charges including strangulation

DAYTON — There are new developments involving a mother and her boyfriend, accused of abusing children.

Late Tuesday afternoon, News Center 7 learned that Heather Pippen pleaded guilty to obstruction of official business, strangulation, and endangering children charges.

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A judge will sentence Pippen later this month.

Her boyfriend, Stephanas Golden, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. He is due in court on Thursday.

Investigators went to a home on Wroe Avenue in April after receiving calls for a child endangerment complaint.

Seven children were removed from the home. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. called the abuse toward the children as “sadistic.”

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