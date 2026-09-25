Heather Pippen sentenced to five years in prison for “sadistic child abuse”

Heather Pippen received five years in prison for what prosecutors call "sadistic abuse."

DAYTON — A mother was sentenced Friday morning to five years in prison for what a prosecutor calls “sadistic abuse.”

Heather Pippen and her boyfriend, Stephanas Golden, were charged with child endangerment earlier this month.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky was in the courtroom this morning and will have more details on News Center 7, starting at 5pm.

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Authorities said seven children were rescued from their Dayton home and are currently in foster homes.

The case came to light after a 15-year-old, who lived in the home, recorded the abuse. The video went viral on social media.

On Friday, the judge called the video the worst six minutes he’s ever had to endure.

Judge Gerald Parker said, “And, that’s just me watching it. I can’t imagine what this girl has gone through and what she’s going through, and now what she is going to continue to go through.”

The judge also said, “Thank God they got the video, or the abuse could have continued.

Pippen has 30 days to appeal her sentence.

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