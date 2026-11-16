Heating things back up across the Valley

DAYTON — High temperatures this time of year on average sit around 50 degrees. In fact, the average temperature falls quickly during this time of year. By the end of November the average high temperature will fall into the 40s.

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Surface Map

An area of high pressure is setting up nicely across the Plains currently and will slide over the Ohio Valley over the next two days. This will clear out the skies and allow for temperatures to climb once the winds shift to the south and southwest.

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Forecast High Temperatures

High temperatures are climbing nearly 15 degrees above normal. The warm trend will be noticable Wednesday, but more so Thursday and through much of the upcoming weekend. The warm day at this time is forecast at 65 degrees this upcoming Saturday.

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