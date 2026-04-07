Heating things back up

Days before the official start of the summer season, many Americans are facing extreme temperatures.

Millions facing heat wave, humidity across US days before official start of summer

DAYTON — Over the last few days the Miami Valley has dropped well below normal. Freezing temperatures within the morning hours have caused frost and and even hard freeze over newly bloomed flowers.

Frost and freeze isn’t uncommon within the early spring months. In fact, the latest freeze at the Dayton International Airport was the 9th of May in 2020.

This is why meteorologists suggest not planting until after Mother’s Day in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Thankfully, an area of high pressure is going to push eastward over the next 24 hours allowing for winds to shift more to the south and east. This will warm our tempratures into the 60s Wednesday.

Winds will continue their shift more to the south and west into Thursday ahead of our next weak cold front that will come in late Friday. This front won’t cool us down all that much. Winds will quickly return to the south and temperatures will continue their climb.

Temperature Trend

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

By the end of the weekend and early next week high temperatures will rise closer to 80 degrees. This means we’ll be nearly 20 degrees above average.

Climate Prediction Center

The Climate Prediction Center agrees and states we have high probabilities of being above average into the middle of the month of April.

©2026 Cox Media Group