LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning for Auglaize, Mercer counties Heavy downpours pose flooding threat into the weekend

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 6:10 A.M.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Auglaize and Mercer counties until 9 a.m.

-INITIAL STORY-

While rain chances are likely through the morning hours north of I-70 on Thursday, the entire Valley keeps rain and storm chances in the forecast for the start of Friday.

Flood Watch

A flood watch is in effect until 2 PM for areas along I-70 and north.

Rainfall totals through Thursday morning will amount to roughly 2 inches north of US-36.

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Chance of Rain

Friday afternoon and evening, some clearing will take place.

However, the cold front that will have shifted to the Ohio River will lift back north and stall once again over the Miami Valley into the beginning of next week.

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Late Saturday and into Sunday, the rain and storm chances will pick back up and linger through the upcoming Wednesday.

Through the weekend, an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is forecast, but isolated higher amounts where heavier banding sets up is possible.

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