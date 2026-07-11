Heavy rain impacts several outdoor events across region today

More rain is around for our upcoming week in the Miami Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Heavy rain forced several outdoor events to either cancel or move indoors on Saturday.

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The City of Trotwood said in a social media post that it will host tonight’s concert at the Madison Park Pavilion.

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They stated that capacity is limited and encouraged people to arrive early for the show.

The city said that Tonya Baker will perform on the city’s Facebook page via live stream.

The heavy rain also forced the postponement of several events.

The City of Dayton rescheduled the Healing Block Party to August 8.

Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss said on social media that more information is coming.

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