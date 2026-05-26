Heavy rains bring flooding threat Wednesday

Stock photo of heavy rain. Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds and heavy rain to Nevada's Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, flooding downtown streets, drenching casinos and knocking out power to thousands of customers.

DAYTON — The Weather Prediction Center has the entire Miami Valley under a slight risk for flooding overnight and into Wednesday. As a warm front lifts, heavy downpours become a concern.

Flood Potential

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Showers will be possible south of I70 after 2 PM Tuesday afternoon, but the heaviest rain chances are forecast early Wednesday and throughout the afternoon. The chances will be scattered, but where the heavier showers and storms set up, nearly 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible.

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Our grounds are already saturated with over 6 inches of rain since the beginning of May at the Dayton International Airport (DAY). With the additional rainfall, expect creeks and river beds that are already high to rise and potential spill over their banks. Low laying areas are also at risk.

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