Heavy rains pose a flooding threat

TEWKESBURY, ENGLAND - MAY 01: Raindrops fall on flooded waters on May 1, 2012 near Tewkesbury, England. After the wettest April in 100 years, thousands of homes, particularly in the south west of England, faced a renewed risk of flooding after heavy rain fell overnight and many rivers remained on flood alerts. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

DAYTON — An increase if rain and storm chances arrive late Wednesday and throughout Thursday. A marginal risk for an isolated severe storm is in place for the entire Miami Valley. Damaging winds and small hail are possible, but not likely.

SPC Outlook

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The heaviest rains will arrive overnight and early Thursday morning. Rain and storms will become more scattered throughout the afternoon Thursday, but can be heavy at times. This will continue through the evening Thursday. Rainfall totals will amount to roughly 1 to 2 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible under heavy downpours.

Rainfall Forecast

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The heavist banding looks to stay along I70 and south. Localized flash flooding is possible. Please pay attention during your Thursday morning commute with heavy rain expected.

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