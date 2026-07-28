Heightened security continues at Clark County Fair

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Fair has implemented heightened security measures, including upgraded fencing and metal detectors, in Springfield this week.

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These precautions come as fair organizers discuss safety in the wake of a deadly shooting at a food festival in Seattle, Wash., where three people died.

The shooting in Seattle involved two people who opened fire, leading to three fatalities.

Police have arrested one suspect, but are still searching for two others.

Fair officials are emphasizing safety after a large fight shut down the Clark County Fair on its last night in 2024, highlighting previous security challenges at the event.

Grace Tuttle, a Clark County 4-H champion, won reserve grand champion dairy steer yesterday, Monday.

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Tuttle noted the fair as “the most exciting week of the entire year.”

Tuttle also commented on the visible security presence.

“Our police presence around the fairgrounds is really nice. It’s nice to see all the different involvement from all the sheriffs around, just making sure that all of our exhibitors and families are safe and it’s really great around here,” she said.

Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark stated that his department takes security seriously at the fair.

“We take the security of the fairgrounds very seriously,” Sheriff Clark said.

Clark said they want to do what they can to keep families safe.

“Safety at these facilities are paramount; we’re out here, this is a family function, it’s a family event, we want to make sure that families can bring their kids out here,” Clark said.

Deputies and state troopers are visibly present in uniform, and undercover officers are also on duty.

Sheriff Clark compared the fair’s security strategies to those used in schools.

“We make sure that we have eyes and ears on the entrances and exits. We’re keeping track of crowds,” Clark said.

Dean Blair, Director of the Clark County Agricultural Society, spoke about the ability to manage crowds for quick exits during emergencies.

These security precautions will remain in place through the end of the Clark County Fair, which concludes this Friday.

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