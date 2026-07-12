Hershall Creachbaum’s family marks 1 year since remains found

Today marks one year since seven-year-old Hershall Creachbaum’s remains were found.

DAYTON — Today marks one year since seven-year-old Hershall Creachbaum’s remains were found.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman spoke with Hershall’s family. Hear what they have to say tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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Family and friends will release balloons in his honor in Dayton.

Seven-year-old Hershall Creachbaum was reported missing last year after his family did not see him for weeks, as previously reported.

Ashley Johnson, Creachbaum’s mother, and Michael Kendrick, Johnson’s boyfriend, were arraigned on new charges back in April.

Body camera video from last summer shows Dayton police trying to find Creachbaum after being called to a home on Xenia Avenue.

His family continues to seek justice for Hershall.

“I want answers to the questions I have, I want to know, like what did he do so wrong to him? You know, why wouldn’t she protect him?” Jessica McNier previously said.

As previously reported, Creachbaum’s remains were found near the McClure Street bridge.

Arraignments typically take place on a docket where 30 or more people face a judge, however Johnson and Kendrick were the only defendants in the courtroom.

Kendrick faces four new charges, with the most serious being murder.

He pleaded not guilty.

Johnson now faces tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse charges.

She also pleaded not guilty.

Both Johnson and Kendrick’s attorneys have asked the judge to throw out statements they made to police during an interview after Creachbaum’s remains were found.

There is also no timeline on when the judge will rule on whether those statements can be used when their trial begins.

We will continue to follow this story.

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