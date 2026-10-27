‘He’s dead, I shot him;’ Woman calls 911 says she shot, killed boyfriend in Greene Co.

BEAVERCREEK — A 41-year-old woman is accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend in Beavercreek.

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On Oct. 24 around 2:25 a.m., officers from the Beavercreek Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of South Alpha Bellbrook Drive.

A 911 caller, Ashley Quinn Morgan, told dispatchers that she had shot her boyfriend, 41-year-old Sean Thomas Reagan.

“I just shot my significant other; he’s been threatening me all night,” Morgan says in the 911 call.

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The dispatcher asks Morgan if Reagan is breathing.

“No, he’s dead ... I just aimed, and I shot,” Morgan said.

She tells dispatchers that he also had a gun and was threatening to kill himself and her.

“He was threatening suicide; he was threatening to take us both out, Morgan tells dispatchers.

Officers arrived on the scene, and Reagan was pronounced dead.

Two children, ages 3 and 5, were also in the home but did not witness the shooting, according to the Beavercreek Police Department.

Morgan was taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of voluntary manslaughter.

Morgan was taken to the Greene County Jail, where she is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

We are following this story and will update as we learn more.

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